DEATH TOLL RISES: 13 IDF Soldiers Fall In Battle Against Hamas In Gaza





The IDF on Wednesday morning announced the tragic deaths of nine additional troops who were killed while fighting in Gaza, bringing the total death toll from within the Strip to 11, following two deaths on Tuesday.

Later on Wednesday, the deaths of another two soldiers in Gaza were announced, increasing the number of soldiers killed in battle in the Gaza Strip to 13.

2nd Lt. Pedayah Mark, H’yd, from the yishuv of Otniel in the Shomron, was killed on Tuesday in the incident in Gaza in which an anti-tank missile hit an IDF armored personnel carrier, increasing the number of casualties from the incident to eight. Five additional soldiers were killed in other incidents in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, including 2nd Lt. Roi Sargosti, H’yd of Ramat Hanegev.

There are also a number of soldiers that were injured.

The other casualties were: Lt. Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem; Cpl. Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur; Sgt. Adi Danan, from Yavne; Staff Sgt. Hallel Solomon, 20, from Dimona; Staff Sgt. Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit; Staff Sgt. Adi Leon, 20, from Nili; Cpl. Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv; Cpl. Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya; and Staff Sgt. Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem.

Their deaths followed those of 20-year-old Staff Sergeant Roei Wolf of Ramat Gan, and 20-year-old Staff Sergeant Lavi Lipshitz of Modiin.

In all, 328 IDF soldiers have died since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7th, making the current conflict Israel’s deadliest since the first Lebanon War, when 657 troops were killed between 1982 and 1985.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

