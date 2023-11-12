Biden Adminstration Demands Netanyahu Clarify Gaza Comments





Biden administration officials have demanded an explanation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s comments on Motzei Shabbos asserting that Israel will maintain security control over Gaza after the war, Kan News reported.

The Biden administration has called for the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after the war, a proposal that Netanyahu categorically rejected during his speech.

According to the report, Biden administration officials want to know exactly what Netanyahu was referring to regarding Israeli security control over Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week: “It’s clear that Israel cannot occupy Gaza.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)