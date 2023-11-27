WATCH: Netanyahu Shows Elon Musk The Horrors Of October 7th





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu toured the Gaza border kibbutz of Kfar Aza with Elon Musk early Monday afternoon, showing him the scene of one of the worst massacres of October 7th.

Musk landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on his private plane earlier Monday morning for a wartime visit to Israel.

As winter weather hit Israel on Monday morning after several days of sun, the tour was carried out in the pouring rain, with the participants holding umbrellas. The acting head of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council Yossi Keren narrated the tour.

Among other homes, Musk was shown the home of the Idan family and was told the story of US citizen Avigayil, 4, who was released from captivity on Sunday evening. Avigayil’s parents were murdered in front of her and she was taken alone to Gaza.

Following the tour, Musk wrote on X. “Actions speak louder than words.”

Ynet reported that Netanyahu intends to show Musk the footage of the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas on October 7th. Musk is also scheduled to discuss the October 7th massacre with President Issac Herzog as well as the recent surge of antisemitism around the world. He will also hold a discussion with Netanyahu on the risks of artificial intelligence.

