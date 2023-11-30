MORE TERROR: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ramming Attack in Jordan Valley





A terrorist carried out a ramming attack next to a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley early Thursday afternoon.

The terrorist rammed into a group of soldiers, lightly injuring two of them. The rest of the soldiers managed to move out of the way of the speeding vehicle and opened fire at the terrorist, neutralizing him.

An IDF spokesperson said: “A ramming attack took place a short time ago at the Beka’ot military checkpoint. The IDF reserve soldiers operating at the scene shot and neutralized the terrorist. Two reserve soldiers were lightly injured and were evacuated to the hospital for treatment. Their families were informed.”

“The forces launched a search for additional suspects.”

The attack follows a terror attack in Jerusalem, in which three were murdered and six injured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)