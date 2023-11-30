Hamas Frees 2 More Captives, Including One Previously Seen In Hostage Video





The Israel Defense Forces says two hostages previously held by Hamas have been handed over to the Red Cross near northern Gaza, close to the security barrier.

The released individuals are identified as 21-year-old Mia Schem and 40-year-old Amit Soussana. They are currently being escorted to Israeli territory and are expected to be transported to the Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel.

IDF sources indicate that in the upcoming hours, there will be additional hostages released. “The families of the hostages are being updated by IDF representatives with the latest available information,” an IDF spokesperson stated.

Recent footage from Gaza City documented the moment when Hamas transferred Schem and Soussana to the Red Cross, prior to their eventual transfer into Israeli custody.

Schem was previously seen in a hostage video released by Hamas, showing severe injuries she suffered to her arm.

