Last Call! Join the ranks of high in-demand professional bookkeepers:

Sponsored Content





Bookkeepers are key players in every business’s success.

The PCS/Agudath Israel Bookkeeping Crash Course is starting December 3rd.

A Six week program that will teach you everything you need to know to become a skilled bookkeeper.

This course will equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage complex bookkeeping tasks, track financial records, prepare accurate financial statements, invoicing, payroll and more.

Master QuickBooks software and you’ll be prepared for a rewarding career

6 Week Course

Ideal for Beginners



Enroll Now! Starts December 3rd

Limited scholarships available