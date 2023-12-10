Netanyahu Says Dozens Of Hamas Terrorists Surrendering





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that dozens of Hamas terrororists have surrendered to Israeli forces in recent days.

In a short statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu appears to be commenting on the recent footage coming out of Gaza showing dozens of shackled terrorists in their underwear lined up in front of IDF forces.

The statement reads as follows:

“In the past few days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces. They are laying down their weapons and turning themselves in to our heroic soldiers.

This will take time. The war is still ongoing but it is the beginning of the end of Hamas.

I say to the Hamas terrorists: It’s over. Don’t die for Sinwar. Surrender – now!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)