Inbar Haiman, H’yd, who was abducted to Gaza on October 7th was murdered by Hamas terrorists, her family announced on Motzei Shabbos.

Haiman, H’yd, a 27-year-old art student from Haifa, was abducted from the music festival near Re’im.

She left behind her parents and a brother.

Hashem Yikom Damah.

