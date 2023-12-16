Reservist Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack, Two Soldiers Wounded





The IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos that Warrant Officer (res.) Yechezkel Azaria, H’yd, was killed in a Hezbollah kamikaze drone attack on Shabbos morning near the yishuv of Margaliot on the northern border.

Two additional soldiers were injured in the attack, one seriously and one lightly.

A second drone was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Azaria, H’yd, 53, is from Petach Tikvah and served in the 8th Armored Brigade’s 129th Battalion.

Hezbollah carried out a number of attacks on Israel over Shabbos. IDF forces responded by attacking Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon with artillery fire.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)