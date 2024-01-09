HORRIFIC DETAILS EMERGE: 6 Out Of 9 Soldiers Died When Truck With Tunnel Blast Bombs Exploded





A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Gaza when an explosion occurred on an IDF truck carrying explosive material during an operation by the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit, killing six soldiers and seriously injuring three, including actor and singer Idan Amedi. Three additional soldiers were killed on Monday in separate incidents.

The soldiers were preparing to blow up an underground Hamas rocket manufacturing factory in al-Bureij in central Gaza when the explosion occurred.

According to Kan News, the IDF launched an investigation into the incident and surmises that the explosion may have been caused by a technical error at it does not believe that it was ignited by Hamas gunfire or a boobytrap. Among other things, investigative officials examined whether the explosion was triggered by IDF tank fire.

Amedi‘s condition improved on Tuesday and he is now conscious and communicating with his relatives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)