Starlink Satellite Internet Service Set to Activate in Gaza this Week





Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service is anticipated to become operational in the Gaza Strip this week, as reported by Bloomberg, citing an official from the communications ministry. However, it’s important to note that the service’s activation in the region requires approval from Israel, which is expected to be granted in the near future.

Furthermore, Starlink has agreed not to provide access to “humanitarian organizations” within Gaza without the consent of Israel’s defense establishment.

The Bloomberg report also mentions that Israel is considering utilizing Musk’s space manufacturing company to enhance its border security, both in the southern and northern regions of the country during the ongoing conflict with Hamas. It’s worth noting that there were initial concerns from Israeli officials when Musk proposed offering the service in Gaza last November. As a result, the government expedited the licensing process for Starlink.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)