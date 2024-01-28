France Becomes Latest Country To Suspend Funding To UNRWA

France has announced the suspension of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), following serious allegations of staff participation in the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7.

In a statement, the French foreign ministry emphasized the gravity of these allegations, describing them as “exceptionally serious, add that “France has not planned a new payment for the first half of 2024 and will decide when the time comes of the action to take together with the United Nations and the main donors.”

The UNRWA confirmed on Friday that it had terminated several staff members due to their involvement in the murder and kidnapping of Israeli civilians. However, the details of these accusations remain unclear at this time.

The development has led to a broader international response, with major donors to UNRWA, including the United States, Germany, Britain, Italy, Australia, and Finland, announcing the suspension of additional funding to the agency.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)