IDF Plans On Taking Back Control Of Northern Gaza From Hamas

IDF has plans to increase its military presence in the northern Gaza Strip in the upcoming weeks in the wake of Hamas’s attempts to reestablish a presence there, Army Radio reported on Monday morning.

According to IDF estimates, there are approximately 2,000 terrorists still left in the northern Gaza Strip and the IDF is planning on increasing operations in the area in the coming weeks. The report comes following the launching of rockets from northern Gaza at Ashkelon on Sunday for the first time in over a month.

Additionally, IDF forces engaged in a battle with terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip in the past day. IDF soldiers in the area found and destroyed a terror tunnel and eliminated five terrorists.

The report added that Israeli security officials believe that there is a complete disconnection between senior Hamas leaders, who are hiding in the southern Gaza Strip, and the remaining terrorists in the northern Strip, who are being led by the Hamas commander of the Gaza City division Izzadin al-Haddad.

