FACES OF EVIL: Shin Bet Nabs Arabs Who Prepped 100 Explosives For Multi-Casualty Attack

It was released for publication on Monday that the Shin Bet, IDF, and Israel Police thwarted a terror cell last month in the Chevron area which was planning to carry out bombing attacks against IDF forces.

The terrorists, residents of a village near Chevron, had manufactured 100 explosive devices by using online instruction videos. In addition, one of the leaders of the cell, Murad Markatan, was in contact with Islamic State operatives abroad, who assisted them in their evil plans.

The cell members also had obtained improvised Carlo submachine guns and M-16 assault rifles which they planned to use for additional attacks against IDF forces stationed in the Chevron area.

All the explosives were detonated by Israel Police sappers and the terrorists’ weapons were seized and confiscated.

Serious indictments were filed against the four terrorists in the military court in Yehudah.

