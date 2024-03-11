WATCH: Netanyahu: “We Assassinated Hamas No. 4; We’re On The Way To 1, 2, & 3”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu posted a video on Monday saying that Israel eliminated Hamas leader No. 4 and vowed to kill the remaining Hamas leaders.

“We’re on the way to complete victory,” Netanyahu said. “On the way to this victory, we already eliminated Hamas No. 4. We’re on the way to 1, 2, and 3.”

“All of them are walking dead men – we’ll get to all of them.”

Netanyahu’s message comes after reports that Israel may have eliminated Hamas leader No. 3 Marwan Issa in an airstrike in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip overnight Motzei Shabbos.

However, according to Channel 12 News, sources close to Netanyahu claim that he was referring to the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon in January.

Sources in the security system who spoke to Channel 12 say that there is still no confirmation that Issa is dead. Israeli media reports say that both Israel and Hamas are currently investigating whether Issa was killed or not.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)