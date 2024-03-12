Israeli-Bedouin To PA Amb. At UN: “Why Did Hamas Abduct My Relatives?” [SEE VIDEO]

An unusual confrontation took place at the UN building in Manhattan on Monday when an Israeli-Bedouin whose relatives were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th confronted Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour.

Four of Ali Al-Ziyadna’s relatives were taken hostage but two of them, in their teens, were returned to Israel with the other children and teens in November. The other two remain in captivity, including his nephew and brother who is a diabetic, along with three other Israeli-Bedouins. In addition, 21 Israeli-Bedouins were murdered on October 7th.

Al-Ziyadna was part of an Israeli delegation that accompanied Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz to a meeting of the UN Security Council for a discussion of Hamas terrorists’ violation of women on October 7th.

After the meeting, Al-Ziyadana confronted Mansour: “I’m speaking to you as a Muslim to a Muslim. We’re both fasting [for Ramadan]. Why did Hamas abduct my relatives? What crime did they commit that they abducted them? They’re in tunnels for five months for what? On what basis? They’re Muslims just like me and you. They returned the Thais without a deal but our children, no. They left the Muslims starving in the tunnels, wounded and naked.”

Mansour responded: “Remember your Gazan brothers and sisters who died as martyrs in the Strip. Remember the destruction and those killed in Gaza.”

Al-Ziyadna retorted: “You abducted my relatives before October 7th, before the destruction.”

Mansour’s response was: “Don’t let those who kill Palestinians use you.”

