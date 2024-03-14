Report: US Told Israel What Type Of Rafah Operation It Will Support

Senior Biden administration officials told Israeli security officials that the US will back Israel in targeting “high-value Hamas targets in and underneath Rafah” but not a large-scale invasion, Politico reported on Wednesday evening.

In other words, the Biden administration will support “surgical” counterterrorism operations in Rafah rather than an all-out war, a strategy it claims can still decimate Hamas while minimizing civilian casualties and avoiding “scenes that have led to souring public opinion on Israel’s campaign and Biden’s handling of the war.”

The US has asked Israel to present a plan to protect the large civilian population in Rafah but according to the report, Israel has yet to produce such a plan. Two Israeli officials said that the IDF’s plan to protect the 1.3 million Gazans in the city is still being developed.

According to military intelligence briefed to the White House, Biden administration officials doubt that Israel plans to invade Rafah soon.

“They’d have to do some repositioning of forces, and that has not happened,” said a Defense Department official. “It’s not imminent.”

The DOD official claimed that Israel has stalled the Rafah operation due to US opposition. “Israel is going to do what Israel decides to do. It’s kind of like trying to predict the weather,” he said. “But has the message sent been heard? Yes.”

However, all officials quoted by Politico stressed that Israel’s plan could change anytime.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)