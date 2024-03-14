HISTORIC CHANGES: For The 1st Time, Gedolim Agree to Quotas & Targets For New Draft Law

Degal HaTorah MKs consulted this week with HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch about an outline for a new conscription law.

It has become apparent in recent weeks that due to the public debate following the Supreme Court’s decision to force the government to rationalize why they can’t draft Chareidim, along with the ongoing war in Gaza, the Chareidi parties will have to make concessions to the draft law they wanted to legislate upon the formation of the Netanyahu government. The MKs told the Roshei Yeshivos their fears that if the draft law is too extreme, left-wing groups will grab the opportunity to incite against the government in an attempt to topple it altogether, possibly creating a crisis that could harm yeshivos and kollelim.

Therefore, for the first time in history and with the approval of the Gedolim, the Chareidi parties (UTJ and Shas) have agreed in principle to a law outlining quotas and targets of the number of Chareidim who serve in the IDF, a measure that was rejected by the Chareidim in the past. Sanctions will be imposed on yeshivos that don’t meet the recruitment goals.

However, there is one clear caveat: the law will apply only to those who do not wish to learn full time. Any bochur who wishes to learn full-time will still be exempt from the draft. But for the first time, yeshivah bochurim or avreichim who aren’t learning full-time will be required to serve or volunteer, preferably with rescue organizations or other settings that operate in accordance with the Chareidi lifestyle.

Officially, this is the law today but in practice, the IDF did not recruit Chareidi bochurim who were not learning full-time. Now, for the first time, there will be an official Chareidi admission that any bochurim not learning full-time will be drafted.

In accordance with the Attorney-General’s demand, the government is expected to approve on Sunday the delay of the demand to recruit bnei yeshivos until June – pending the approval of a new draft law in the Knesset. The proposal is expected to include the principles of the new recruitment law.

At this point, there are no delineated goals and quotas since the proposal is being advanced in order to push off the petitions to the Supreme Court for several months. The fact that an agreement was reached for a law with goals and quotas should be enough for a government decision, which will postpone the recruitment of yeshivah bochurim until the full outline is presented.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)