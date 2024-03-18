Hamas Fears Israel Will Use Bodies of Top Commanders As Bargaining Chip

According to a Hebrew media report citing Palestinian sources, Hamas believes the bodies of two high-ranking commanders, including deputy commander Marwan Issa, are buried in the rubble of a destroyed tunnel in the Gaza Strip. Issa was targeted and believed killed in an Israel Defense Forces strike on central Gaza’s Nuseirat last week. The report suggests Hamas is hesitant to extract the bodies, fearing the rescue team may be attacked by the IDF.

The Kan broadcaster quoted the sources as saying the body of a Hamas brigade commander is also buried in the rubble, raising concerns that Israel may attempt to extract the bodies to use as a bargaining chip.

Issa served as the deputy of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’s military wing, and is believed to have masterminded the group’s October 7 massacre in southern Israel that triggered the war, along with Hamas’s leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

