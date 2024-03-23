H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Binyamin Sniper Attack, 7 Wounded, IDF Commander Seriously Injured

The IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos that IDF soldier Sgt. First Class Ilay Dovid Garfinkel, H’yd, 21, was killed in a gun battle with the terrorist who engaged in an almost five-hour gun battle with IDF soldiers after shooting at an Israeli minibus on Friday morning.

Garfinkel, z’l, a commando in the elite Duvdevan unit, was a resident of Sitria, a moshav in central Israel.

According to the IDF, the terrorist opened fire at the IDF soldiers with a sniper rifle. Seven other soldiers were wounded in the exchanges of fire, two seriously, including an IDF commander.

During the incident, the terrorist opened fire on an MDA ambulance. Bullet holes were later found on the front windshield and the roof of the ambulance but b’chasdei Hashem no one was injured.

A strike from an IDF attack helicopter eventually killed the terrorist. The IDF posted footage of the strike as seen in the video below:

U.S. trained and armed Palestinian sniper carried out terror attack, killing 1st Sgt.Ilay David Garfunkel and moderately wounding several more.

Let’s give these murderers a state! Right? https://t.co/9sU1wSz1cj — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) March 23, 2024

