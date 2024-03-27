Terrorists Eliminated In IDF Strike In Lebanon Were Planning To Infiltrate Border

The terrorists who were eliminated in an IDF strike overnight Tuesday in southern Lebanon were planning to infiltrate the Israeli border to carry out an attack or at least carry out a shooting attack from the border.

All seven terrorists killed in the overnight strike belonged to the Jamaa al-Islamiya terror organization, a Palestinian Sunni terror movement.

The terror group was reportedly planning the attack to avenge the IDF’s elimination of top Hamas official Saleh Arouri in Lebanon in January. Two of their members were killed in the strike.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)