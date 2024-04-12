WATCH AND ENJOY: Anti-Semite Rashida Has Total Meltdown When Fox News Asks Her Question

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a prominent anti-Semite and member of the “Squad” and Democratic representative for Michigan’s 13th congressional district, found herself embroiled in controversy Wednesday following her heated exchange with a Fox Business Network reporter regarding recent “Death to America” chants in her district.

As posted on YWN, the viral video capturing participants chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” at an Al-Quds Day rally on April 5 in Dearborn, Michigan, had stirred national outrage and condemnation. Despite representing a district with a significant Muslim population, Tlaib remained silent on the matter until pressed by FBN correspondent Hillary Vaughn.

However, Tlaib, whose district includes the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, known for having the largest per capita population of Muslims in the United States, showed no willingness to engage in discussion when confronted about the disturbing incident.

“I don’t talk to Fox News!” Tlaib emphatically stated, refusing to engage with Vaughn despite repeated attempts to address the issue.

Tensions escalated as Tlaib continued to rebuff Vaughn’s inquiries, accusing the reporter of using racist tropes. “I don’t talk to people who use racist tropes,” Tlaib reiterated, signaling her unwillingness to engage further on the matter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)