THE NEW NYC: FDNY EMT’s Will Need To Wear Body Armor After Assaults Rise

The New York City Council passed a bill on Thursday mandating the FDNY to equip all Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) with bulletproof vests. Alongside this requirement, the council approved another bill mandating self-defense training for EMTs every three years.

City Councilman Joe Borelli, the sponsor of the bills, highlighted the alarming trend of attacks on EMS personnel, which have doubled over the past five years. Borelli emphasized the necessity of providing protective gear to EMTs who often find themselves in potentially dangerous situations, such as crime scenes, where distinguishing between perpetrators and victims can be challenging.

In 2022 alone, the city’s EMTs and paramedics were attacked or threatened 363 times, a staggering 2,230% jump from the 15 attacks reported in 2011, according to records.

The bill will now be sent to Mayor Eric Adams for final approval.

