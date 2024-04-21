IDF: Netzach Yehuda Chareidi Battalion Currently Part of Gaza War Effort

Following the story on Motzei Shabbos that the United States was planning on placing sanctions against the IDF’s Netzach Yehuda (Chareidi) battalion, the military has released the following statement to YWN:

The IDF Netzach Yehuda Battalion soldiers are currently participating in the war effort in the Gaza Strip. The battalion is professionally and bravely conducting operations in accordance to the IDF Code of Ethics and with full commitment to international law. In recent years, the battalion’s soldiers have been at the heart of operational duties working around the clock in order to protect Israeli civilians, while being a leading battalion with regards to recruitment of ultra-Orthodox citizens to the IDF.

The reports regarding sanctions against the Netzah Yehuda Battalion are not currently known to the IDF. Should such a decision be made on the matter, its consequences will be reviewed. The IDF remains committed to continue to examine exceptional incidents professionally and according to law.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)