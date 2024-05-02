Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Sees Latest Hostage Exchange And Ceasefire Proposal As A Trap

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, a source close to Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar has revealed that Sinwar views the latest hostage exchange and ceasefire proposal as a trap. The source quoted Sinwar as saying, “The proposal on the table to free the hostages is not an Egyptian proposal, but an Israeli one in an American disguise that contains several booby-trapped clauses.”

The source also revealed that Hezbollah is pressuring Hamas to accept the deal, but Sinwar is reluctant as it does not guarantee an end to the war. This suggests a possible rift between Hamas and Hezbollah, two key players in the region.

Furthermore, the source emphasized that recent comments in favor of the deal from Hamas leaders in exile are meaningless, as they do not speak for the terror group. This implies that there may be an additional disconnect between Hamas leaders in exile and those on the ground in Gaza.

