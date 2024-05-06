CRISIS: Prison Space Shortage Forces Shin Bet To Halt Arrests Of Terror Suspects

A critical shortage of prison space has forced the Shin Bet to suspend arrests of numerous West Bank Palestinians suspected of links to terrorism, according to a report by Channel 12. The agency cited a letter sent to political leaders the previous day, highlighting the severe consequences of this necessary decision.

The letter emphasized that the high threat level necessitates extensive preventative actions, resulting in frequent arrests. Without these measures, terrorism and violence on the ground will escalate. The Shin Bet warned that the ongoing lack of holding facilities hinders their ability to carry out arrests, forcing an increase in threat levels on the ground.

According to the letter, over 30 arrests in the West Bank were canceled last week due to the lack of prison holding space. In March, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar released around 40 Palestinians from administrative detention a month early to free up space for higher-threat detainees. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir opposed this move, suggesting the release of Jewish administrative detainees instead.

Administrative detention is a controversial tool used by Israeli forces to detain terror suspects without charge or trial, often for extended periods without legal counsel. Its usage has surged amid the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza and Israel’s fears of violence spilling over to the West Bank, governed by Hamas’s secularist rival Fatah.

In response to the prison space shortage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered government ministries to prepare for an influx of thousands of inmates. Estimates suggest thousands of terrorists will be arrested in 2024, exacerbating the prison space crisis if preparations are not made.

Since the war began on October 7, troops have arrested approximately 3,850 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including over 1,650 affiliated with Hamas. The Fatah-run Palestinian Authority’s health ministry reported that over 490 West Bank Palestinians have been killed during this time.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)