DEEPLY CONCERNING: Biden Blocks Shipment Of Ammunition To Israel In Attempt To Stop Rafah Operation

The Biden administration has put a hold on a shipment of American-made ammunition to Israel, citing concerns over a potential Israeli invasion of the Gazan city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinian refugees are seeking shelter. This marks the first time the US has stopped a shipment to the Israeli military since the Hamas attacks on October 7.

The decision has raised concerns within Israel’s government, with officials expressing worry over the implications of this move. The White House declined to comment, while the Pentagon, State Department, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respond to questions. In February, it requested that the Israeli military provide proof that US-made weapons are being used in accordance with international law. Israel signed a letter of assurances in March.

Despite this development, Netanyahu has reiterated his intention to invade Rafah – even if a ceasefire and hostage release deal is reached with Hamas. Tensions between the US and Israel are evident, with Netanyahu hinting at the rift in a statement regarding Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Netanyahu and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a “tough” conversation about the planned Rafah operation, with Blinken warning that the US would publicly oppose a strike on Rafah and that military action would harm US-Israel relations. The White House has reiterated its stance, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stating that US policy will be influenced by the progression of the Rafah operation.

