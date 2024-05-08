RARE RESTRICTION: IDF Bans Farmers From Working In Fields Near Gaza Border Fence

In the wake of developments in the Gaza Strip, the IDF on Wednesday morning instructed farmers within a range of 0-4 kilometers from the Gaza border fence to refrain from carrying out agricultural work in the fields until further notice.

“In accordance with a situational assessment, it was decided that agricultural work next to the Gaza border fence will not be carried out today,” the IDF spokesperson stated. “Activity in fields in yishuvim further than 0-4 kilometers from the fence can be carried out only with the approval of the Regional Brigade. There are no changes in safety instructions for civilians.”

The farmers were informed that the ban is due to extensive IDF activities in Rafah and the northern Gazan Strip. Residents of the area reported hearing loud explosions on Wednesday morning.

Israel on Wednesday morning gave in to US pressure and re-opened the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza, only four days after Hamas rocket fire killed four soldiers at the site and wounded ten others, several seriously, and despite the fact that Hamas rocket fire at the area continued through Tuesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)