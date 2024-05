IDF fighter jets late Tuesday night intercepted an explosive drone heading toward Israel from the “east” for the third consecutive night.

“A short while ago, a suspicious aerial threat was identified that was heading toward Israeli territory from the east near the city of Eilat,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“Air Force soldiers successfully intercepted the threat outside Israel’s borders.”

Eilat residents reported seeing the interceptor missile:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)