IDF Soldier Killed in Friendly Fire Incident Had Saved Woman’s Life with Bone Marrow Donation

Daniel Hemo, one of the five IDF soldiers killed in a friendly fire incident in northern Gaza, had previously saved a woman’s life by donating his bone marrow.

According to the Ezer Mizion bone marrow registry, Hemo was found to be a match for a woman in her 60s just days before the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. He was scheduled to be discharged from the army on October 7 to begin the donation process, but it was postponed due to the sudden Hamas attack.

Despite being in the midst of fighting in Gaza, Hemo’s commander granted him a brief discharge in late October to proceed with the donation, as the woman’s condition had worsened. The donation was successful on October 26, saving the woman’s life.

Tragically, Hemo returned to fighting in Gaza and was killed in a friendly fire incident yesterday.

