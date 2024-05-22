CLOSED & SHUTTERED: Meron Is Officially Under Military Closure Until Next Monday

The IDF spokesperson announced on Tuesday evening that the commander of the Home Front Command, Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo, signed an order imposing a military closure on Meron following the passing of the Meron Law, which legislated emergency regulations at the site on Lag B’Omer in the wake of numerous Hezbollah attacks of the site in recent months.

The order went into effect on Tuesday at 11 p.m. and will remain in effect until Monday, May 27 at noon.

“The Home Front Command clarifies that entering the Meron area is strictly prohibited and asks the public to be vigilant and refrain from entering the area and that any access to the closed area is in accordance with the permits issued by law,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“Arriving in the closed area without prior coordination and approval endangers public safety and human life.”

A B‘Chadrei Chareidim reporter filmed mispallelim dancing at the site on Tuesday evening prior to the enforcement of the closure:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)