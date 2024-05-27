Saudi Arabia Expresses “Extreme Concern” Over Israel’s Refusal To Accept A Two-State Resolution

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan criticized Israel’s refusal to accept a two-state resolution to its conflict with the Palestinians and praised three European countries for their unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood.

“I firmly believe,” Prince Faisal told reporters in Brussels on Sunday night, “that a two-state solution with the establishment of a credible Palestinian State serves … the interest of the Palestinians and delivers [on] their right to self-determination. It is also in the interest of Israel and delivers the security that Israel needs and deserves.”

“The fact that the current government in Israel doesn’t realize that, of course, is a matter of extreme concern,” he said.

The comments were made during a press conference with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bathe Eide. The event was held on the sidelines of two days of discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict hosted by Brussels, coinciding with the official implementation of Norway, Ireland, and Spain’s unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood on Tuesday.

Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of “reinvigorating the two-state solution independent of Israel’s position because Israel doesn’t get to decide whether or not the Palestinians have a right to self-determination.” He underscored that the recognition by Norway, Ireland, and Spain “is not just symbolic,” but rather “re-emphasizes the viability of the two-state solution. … So we encourage others to do so,” he added.

Josep Borrell reiterated the significance of the two-state solution, stating, “The two-state solution is not a painful concession that Israel must make nor is it a security threat to Israel. On the contrary, it is the only long-term guarantee for the security and prosperity of Israel. I know that the current Israeli government is not convinced of that,” he acknowledged, “but its allies must work to advance it because it’s the only solution that we can imagine to bring peace and security to the two people who are fighting for the same land.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government, which has firmly opposed Palestinian statehood since taking office in December 2022, has hardened its stance following the Hamas-led massacre on October 7.

The Israeli government and the Knesset have declared their opposition to unilateral Palestinian statehood but have expressed support for a negotiated process leading to two states. Critics on the Right have interpreted the Knesset’s declaration, which passed by 99 to 120 votes, as a covert endorsement of two-state negotiations. Netanyahu and his top officials have refrained from publicly supporting this stance, citing concerns that a Palestinian state could become a terror stronghold similar to Gaza.

The Israeli government’s opposition to Palestinian statehood and the absence of any recent peace process negotiations have prompted some European countries to shift their position on Palestinian statehood. Historically, many Western and European nations believed that recognition should follow the conclusion of a two-state process. Now, they see it as a necessary step to rejuvenate the process, especially as the United States seeks to advance a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

