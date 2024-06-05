GOTTA KEEP HAMAS HAPPY: Democrats Planning “Large” Boycott Of Netanyahu’s Address To Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s upcoming address to a joint session of Congress is expected to be met with a “large” boycott from the Democratic caucus who plan to use the move as a rebuke of him, amid ongoing Democratic objections to his handling of the war in Gaza.

In 2015, Netanyahu’s speech to Congress – which was perceived as a major snub to the Obama administration – was skipped by 58 Democratic lawmakers. This time around, many Democrats have voiced opposition to inviting Netanyahu in the first place, accusing Republicans of attempting to divide their party with the speech.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal says that the boycott “will be large” and that many people are “extremely upset” about Netanyahu’s visit. Jayapal has spoken to lawmakers who attended Netanyahu’s 2015 speech but will not attend this time.

Some Democrats are struggling with the decision to attend, balancing their support for Israel with their discomfort over the war’s prosecution. One anonymous House Democrat predicted to Axios that 50 to 100 Democrats might skip the speech if the war in Gaza continues. Another senior House Democrat mentioned discussions about disrupting the speech with vocal protests.

Not all Democrats agree with the boycott, however. Rep. Mark Pocan said he hopes to engage in a conversation, suggesting that boycotting might not be the most effective approach. Rep. Dan Kildee said he expects some Democrats to boycott but believes in fulfilling his constituents’ expectations by occupying his seat.

The date for Netanyahu’s speech is still being finalized, with Netanyahu’s office dismissing reports of a June 13 address, which would take place during Shavuos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)