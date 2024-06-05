Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

AWFUL REALITY CHECK: Hostage Confirmed Killed By Hamas Was Filmed Urging 2005 Gaza Withdrawal To Achieve Peace


The IDF recently confirmed the deaths of four hostages who had been abducted by Hamas on October 7. Among them was Chaim Peri, a 79-year-old longtime peace activist who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Back in 2005, Israel was embroiled in a raging debate over whether it should withdraw from the Gaza Strip and hand over control to the Palestinians. In Gush Katif, fierce verbal – and eventually physical – confrontations ensued. Among those strongly advocating for the withdrawal was Chaim hy”d, who was making his case to an anti-withdrawal individual.

“One of the most annoying and infuriating claims [of the anti-withdrawal camp] was: ‘If we’re not here, they will kidnap everybody,'” Chaim is seen saying. “And I told some idiot, ‘Do you think I want you and your children to be my human shield? Do you really think that’s our mindset?'”

Ultimately, Israel did withdraw from Gaza. The next year, Hamas took authoritarian control of the territory, and on October 7, 2023, the person Chaim thought was an “idiot” turned out to be 100% correct – Chaim was kidnapped, along with more than 200 others, and his body still remains in Gaza.

While this in no way minimizes his heartbreakingly tragic death, it should at the very least serve as an important lesson to Israel, the U.S., and the entire world: Making deals with the devil never works out well.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Denies Report It Nixed Shifa Hospital Raid To Save Hostages In Early Days Of War

AWFUL REALITY CHECK: Hostage Confirmed Killed By Hamas Was Filmed Urging 2005 Gaza Withdrawal To Achieve Peace

Tens Of Thousands Mark Yom Yerushalayim With Dancing At Kosel [VIDEOS]

Columbia University Settles Lawsuit, Agrees To Provide Jewish Student With Safety Escort

11 Injured In Hezbollah Suicide Drone Explosions In Soccer Field In Northern Israel

NYC CONGESTION PRICING ON HOLD: Fears Of Democratic Election Losses

CONFUSION OR REGRET? Biden: “Netanyahu Is Not Putting Politics Above Ending War”

UNEQUIVOCAL: 100+ Rabbanim Sign Letter Condemning Illegitimate Hatzolah Group, Backing Hatzolah of Central Jersey

Biden: Netanyahu Is “Prepared To Do About Anything To Get The Hostages Back”

House Passes Proposal Sanctioning International Criminal Court After It Sought Netanyahu Arrest Warrant

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network