AWFUL REALITY CHECK: Hostage Confirmed Killed By Hamas Was Filmed Urging 2005 Gaza Withdrawal To Achieve Peace

The IDF recently confirmed the deaths of four hostages who had been abducted by Hamas on October 7. Among them was Chaim Peri, a 79-year-old longtime peace activist who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Back in 2005, Israel was embroiled in a raging debate over whether it should withdraw from the Gaza Strip and hand over control to the Palestinians. In Gush Katif, fierce verbal – and eventually physical – confrontations ensued. Among those strongly advocating for the withdrawal was Chaim hy”d, who was making his case to an anti-withdrawal individual.

“One of the most annoying and infuriating claims [of the anti-withdrawal camp] was: ‘If we’re not here, they will kidnap everybody,'” Chaim is seen saying. “And I told some idiot, ‘Do you think I want you and your children to be my human shield? Do you really think that’s our mindset?'”

Ultimately, Israel did withdraw from Gaza. The next year, Hamas took authoritarian control of the territory, and on October 7, 2023, the person Chaim thought was an “idiot” turned out to be 100% correct – Chaim was kidnapped, along with more than 200 others, and his body still remains in Gaza.

While this in no way minimizes his heartbreakingly tragic death, it should at the very least serve as an important lesson to Israel, the U.S., and the entire world: Making deals with the devil never works out well.

