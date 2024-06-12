Hezbollah Fires 215 Rockets After IDF Kills Hezbollah Commander; Netanyahu Holds Security Assessment

The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon launched hundreds of rockets, anti-tank guided missiles, and suicide drones at northern Israel on Shavous (Wednesday) in the largest rocket barrage since the war began.

Rockets were fired at Tiveria for the first time as well as at Haifa, Tzfas, Meron and nearby yishuvim.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries in the attacks. Most of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system but one anti-tank missile hit an armored vehicle factory in Kibbutz Sasa and several rockets sparked fires after they hit open areas. About 25 firefighter crews were required to fight the fires that broke out.

The massive barrage was in response to the elimination of one of Hezbollah’s most senior commanders, Sami Taleb Abdullah, in an Israeli Air Force strike overnight Tuesday. He was the commander of the Nasr Unit in southern Lebanon and planned and carried out numerous terror attacks against Israelis over many years.

On Motzei Yom Tov on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a security assessment on the escalated situation on the northern border with all top IDF, security, and emergency officials.

The video below shows rockets near the Kinneret:

The video below shows the interception of a drone in Kiryat Shmona:

The video below shows the airstrike that eliminated Abdullah:

