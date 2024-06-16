Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NIFTAR: One of Yemen’s Last Remaining Jews, Yihye Ben-Yosef Z”L [SEE VIDEO OF LEVAYA]


Yihye Ben-Yosef Z”L, one of the last remaining Jews in Yemen, was Niftar last week and was laid to rest on Thursday. Ben-Yosef chose to stay in the Arhab district of Yemen even as the rest of his community departed. His Kevurah was conducted by local non-Jews.

In 2021, the Houthis expelled 13 Jews from Yemen.

There are reportedly six Jews left in Yemen. Three men, and two women. One additional man is in prison.

More than 51,000 Yemenite Jews have immigrated to Israel since the country’s establishment in 1948. The majority of the community—nearly 50,000 individuals in total—was brought to Israel in Operation Magic Carpet in 1949 and 1950.

