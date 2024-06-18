Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ARROGANCE OR INCOMPETENCE?: Israel Had Detailed Hamas Plans Ahead Of Oct. 7 Attack But Ignored Them


A shocking investigation by Kan has uncovered that Israeli intelligence agencies possessed detailed documents outlining Hamas’ plans for the October 7th massacre, distributed mere weeks before the attack. The documents, titled “End-to-end detailed raid training,” reveal a chillingly elaborate scheme by Hamas elite units to raid military posts and kibbutzim, kidnap soldiers and civilians, and hold hostages in Gaza.

According to the report, the documents were known to top intelligence officials and the Gaza Division, yet the assessment that Hamas aimed to kidnap 200-250 individuals, including women and children, was disregarded.

The exercises described in the documents involved creating breaches in a mock IDF post in Gaza, simulating border area posts, with four companies participating and each receiving a different post.

The documents also contained instructions for kidnappers on handling extreme cases, holding hostages, and execution protocols. Southern Command and Gaza Division intelligence were both aware of these details, yet failed to act on the intelligence.

