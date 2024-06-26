WATCH: Netanyahu Meets With Sen. John Fetterman

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with US Senator John Fetterman in Jerusalem on Wednesday

Fetterman arrived on his first visit to Israel on Tuesday and met with President Isaac Herzog.

Following the visit, Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister thanked Fetterman for his visit “and his consistent support of Israel. The Prime Minister told the Senator that his standing up to pro-Palestinian demonstrators while waving an Israeli flag, was courageous and heart-warming.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)