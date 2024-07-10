Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
RNC Unveils Updated Platform Calling For Deportation Of Hamas Supporters, Bringing Iron Dome To US


The Republican National Committee (RNC) has released its updated platform ahead of the party convention in Milwaukee, closely aligning with the policies of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The platform emphasizes strong support for Israel and highlights Trump’s vision of bringing the Iron Dome missile defense system to the US. It also vows to deport Hamas supporters from the country, a promise Trump has made publicly.

Key points from the platform include:

– Preventing World War Three and restoring peace in Europe and the Middle East
– Building an Iron Dome missile defense shield over the entire US, made in America
– Investing in cutting-edge research and advanced technologies
– Strengthening alliances with other nations, including ensuring allies meet their defense obligations
– Standing with Israel and seeking peace in the Middle East
– Rebuilding the alliance network in the region for a future of peace, stability, and prosperity
– Deporting pro-Hamas radicals and making college campuses safe and patriotic again
– Condemning antisemitism and revoking visas of foreign nationals who support terrorism and jihadism
– Holding accountable those who perpetrate violence against Jewish people

