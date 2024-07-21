Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: IAF Releases Footage Of Airstrikes On Yemen’s Houthis


The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has released footage of its airstrike on the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida in western Yemen yesterday. The operation, dubbed “Outstretched Arm,” targeted fuel depots, energy infrastructure, and container cranes used to unload shipments.

The strike was carried out by dozens of Israeli aircraft and aimed to disrupt the Houthi economy and prevent the importation of Iranian weapons.

The IAF believes the strike will project a message of deterrence to Israel’s enemies, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The IAF is now on high alert for reprisal attacks, assessing that Iran-backed groups in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon will ramp up attacks following the strike. Israel’s air defenses are not foolproof, officials warn, and more successful drone attacks are likely.

