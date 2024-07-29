Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MONSTERS: Hamas Allegedly Filmed Torture Of Hostages, Sent Them To Ben Gvir


The Telegraph reports that Hamas has filmed the torture of Israeli hostages, including videos addressing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, citing two Israeli officials. The videos allegedly aim to pressure Israel to ease conditions for Palestinian prisoners.

Ben-Gvir, who opposes a hostage deal to end the Israel-Hamas war, has doubled down on his stance after viewing the videos, according to The Telegraph. However, Ben-Gvir denies ever having gotten such a video, writing on X, “Hamas did not send me any video, and I refuse to cooperate with Hamas propaganda… Hamas must be defeated and not submit to what it dictates.”

“The conditions of the terrorists in the prisons have indeed worsened, and the ‘summer camps’ have stopped, and I have no intention of submitting to the dictates of Hamas,” Ben-Gvir added.

