ACHDUS: Viznitzer Rebbes Reach Historic Agreement In Catskills Meeting


In a landmark meeting held last week in the Catskills, the eight Rebbes of the Viznitz dynasty reached a significant and historic agreement, Monsey Scoop is reporting. The Viznitzer Rebbe of Monsey announced that, moving forward, Viznitzer Chassidim will be permitted to transfer brisim from one city to another. This new policy allows Chassidim to honor their chosen Rebbe by having him serve as the Sandek.

Additionally, the agreement includes the establishment of new shtiblech independently by each community in cities where any of the brothers reside.

This agreement comes after six years during which the Viznitzer Brothers refrained from accepting Sandekois from Chassidim living in cities where another brother served as Rebbe. Furthermore, during this period, none of the brothers had opened a shtibel in a city where another brother was already leading.

MONSEYSCOOP.COM



One Response

  1. It is nice when Rebbes are able to work together even uf they are brothers. Is it just me or does the term “historic” being a bit overused and abused recently?

