Khamenei: “We’ll Avenge His Blood, Israel Paved The Way For Harsh Punishment”


Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Wednesday to take revenge on Israel for the blood of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was eliminated in a strike in the heart of Tehran overnight Tuesday.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our home but it also has prepared for itself a harsh punishment,” Khamenei said in a statement published by the official Iranian Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

“We consider it our duty to avenge the blood of Haniyeh, who was martyred by the Zionist regime in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran declared three days of mourning for Haniyeh and a funeral will take place in Tehran on Thursday. His body will then be flown to Doha, Qatar, his residence since 2019, where another funeral will be held on Friday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



