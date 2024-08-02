Report: Haniyeh Was Killed Because He Was Impeding A Hostage Deal

Further details about the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh have been revealed.

Axios reported that Israeli intelligence received information months ago about which building and exact room Haniyeh stayed in when he visited Tehran.

The bomb, which was planted in June, was a high-tech device that used artificial intelligence.

It was detonated remotely by Mossad operatives who traveled to Iran after receiving intelligence that Hanieyh was indeed in the room.

According to the report, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made the decision to assassinate Haniyeh, not only to bring him to justice for the October 7 assault, but because he was serving as an obstacle to a hostage deal.

A source told Axios that Haniyeh insisted on a more hardline view on a deal than Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and was making negotiations difficult.

“Haniyeh presented a pragmatic face to the mediators but internally inside Hamas led a hard line,” the source said.

