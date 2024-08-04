Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WSJ: Iran “Doesn’t Care” If Attack On Israel Sparks A War


Iran has rejected efforts by the US and Arab countries to moderate its response to Israel’s elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the heart of Tehran.

Iranian officials told Arab diplomats over the weekend that it doesn’t care if its response sparks a war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In a rare trip to Iran, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi flew to Tehran on Sunday to meet with his Iranian counterpart and make a last-ditch effort to deter the regime from attacking Israel.

Safadi’s visit is the first senior Jordanian official to make an official visit to Tehran in two decades.

“Israel is now in a multifront war against the Iranian axis of evil,” Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. “We are ready for any scenario—either defensive or offensive. I repeat to our enemies: We will respond and exact a heavy price for any act of aggression against us, from any arena.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Murdered, 2 Injured, In Multi-Scene Attack In Holon

FAR ROCKAWY: NYPD Makes Arrest And Retrieves Stolen Sefer Torah

Defense Secretary Overrides Plea Agreement for Accused 9/11 Mastermind and Two Other Defendants

US To Boost Military Presence In Mideast, Sending Fighter Jet Squadron And Keeping Carrier In Region

Israel Prepares For All-Out War On Several Fronts

Iran: Hezbollah Will Target Israeli Civilians In Respnse To Shukr’s Elimination

Israel Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Its Tel Aviv Embassy Mourning Haniyeh

Israeli Government Ministers Issued Satellite Phones Amid Retaliation Concerns

CATSKILLS: Immediate Action Must Be Taken At Treacherous Intersection of Anawana Road and Fraser Road

SOUTH FALLSBURG: Victim Airlifted After Being Stabbed In Front Of Gombo’s Bakery [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network