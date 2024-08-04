WSJ: Iran “Doesn’t Care” If Attack On Israel Sparks A War

Iran has rejected efforts by the US and Arab countries to moderate its response to Israel’s elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the heart of Tehran.

Iranian officials told Arab diplomats over the weekend that it doesn’t care if its response sparks a war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In a rare trip to Iran, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi flew to Tehran on Sunday to meet with his Iranian counterpart and make a last-ditch effort to deter the regime from attacking Israel.

Safadi’s visit is the first senior Jordanian official to make an official visit to Tehran in two decades.

“Israel is now in a multifront war against the Iranian axis of evil,” Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. “We are ready for any scenario—either defensive or offensive. I repeat to our enemies: We will respond and exact a heavy price for any act of aggression against us, from any arena.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)