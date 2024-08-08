COP-OUT: Harris Says Committed To Israel’s Defense & “Palestinian Dignity”

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris denied the New York Times report that she told anti-Israel activists that she is open to imposing an arms embargo on Israel,

A source close to Harris told the Times that although she did introduce the anti-Israel activists to her staff to arrange a meeting, she did not express willingness to discussing an arms embargo on Israel.

Harris issued a statement: “Since October 7, the Vice President has prioritized engaging with Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian community members and others regarding the war in Gaza. In this brief engagement, she reaffirmed that her campaign will continue to engage with those communities. The Vice President has been clear: she will always work to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups.”

“The Vice President is focused on securing the ceasefire and hostage deal currently on the table. As she has said, it is time for this war to end in a way where: Israel is secure, hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)