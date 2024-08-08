COP-OUT: Harris Says Committed To Israel’s Defense & “Palestinian Dignity”

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris denied the New York Times report that she told anti-Israel activists that she is open to imposing an arms embargo on Israel,
A source close to Harris told the Times that although she did introduce the anti-Israel activists to her staff to arrange a meeting, she did not express willingness to discussing an arms embargo on Israel.
Harris issued a statement: “Since October 7, the Vice President has prioritized engaging with Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian community members and others regarding the war in Gaza. In this brief engagement, she reaffirmed that her campaign will continue to engage with those communities. The Vice President has been clear: she will always work to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups.”
“The Vice President is focused on securing the ceasefire and hostage deal currently on the table. As she has said, it is time for this war to end in a way where: Israel is secure, hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
4 Responses
And all these goal are at odds with each other. There can be no Palestinian dignity as long as their corrupt, selfish, money hungry and bloodthirsty leaders are in power. Does she think she is a fairy with a magic wand and she can remake facts entrenched in Palestinian society?
Once again..
Whatever this party notices is not working for them, they just back down and deny it ever happened.
Whats a president without a backbone to actually say, and stand by what you think is right?
Bulletin: Palestinians will never realize their right to “dignity, freedom, and self-determination” , (whatever that is supposed to mean) so long as they maintain their way of embracing terror and hatred of Israel AND the West. Someone should remind this fool how these same Palestinian civilians celebrated on September 11. Frankly, I don’t think it’d make one bit of a difference to her. She’s no more loyal to American values then she is to Israel. She is “woke”, she is nuts. She is very dangerous for Israel, for the USA and for world peace and order. She will make Obama and Bidens presidencies golden compared to hers if chas v’shalom she were to win.
Republicans delayed emergency aid to Israel in November 2023 and no one said anything. The orthodox jewish media world is completely beholden to GOP propaganda. WAKE UP