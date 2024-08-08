IDF Uncovers Terrorist Passages and Tunnels in Rafah, Strikes Hamas Cell

The Nachal Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, continues to conduct targeted operations in the Rafah area, utilizing precise intelligence to disrupt terrorist activities. In recent scans, troops from the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion discovered hidden passages in walls between civilian homes, designed to facilitate ambushes against IDF forces while using the local population as human shields.

Additionally, a drone detected a tunnel shaft inside a bathroom in a residential building. In a separate operation, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) struck an apartment serving as terrorist infrastructure, guided by the brigade’s Fire Control Center. The strike resulted in the elimination of the deputy commander of Hamas’ aerial unit in Rafah.

