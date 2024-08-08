Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
US Warns Iran Of Devastating Consequences If It Attacks Israel


The United States has issued a stern warning to Iran, cautioning that a major attack on Israel would have severe consequences for its newly elected government and economy. A US official revealed to the Wall Street Journal that the warning was communicated directly and through intermediaries, emphasizing the risks of provoking a robust military response from Israel.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the US has conveyed this message to Iran, without providing details.

The warning, officials said, is not intended as a threat of US military action but rather a caution about the potential consequences of Iranian aggression.

The US has taken steps to bolster its military presence in the region, deploying F-22 fighters, destroyers, and an aircraft carrier. Additionally, an F/A-18 fighter squadron has been moved to a base in the Middle East.

US officials are closely monitoring the situation, but unlike in April, they do not have clear indications of the scope and timing of an Iranian response. There is also uncertainty about whether Hezbollah plans to coordinate an attack with Iran.

The warning comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, sworn in last week, is thought to be open to renewing dialogue with the West. However, fundamental policy decisions in Iran are ultimately made by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

