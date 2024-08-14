Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TEHILLIM NEEDED: Elderly Man Critical Following Head-On-Collision In Monticello


An elderly man is in critical condition following a horrific crash in Monticello.

Catskills Hatzolah and other emergency personnel rushed to the scene at around 7:30AM on South Woods Road near Beaver Lake Estates, and found the victim in traumatic arrest, following a head-on-collision with a dump truck.

Catskills Hatzolah Paramedics were thankfully able to get a pulse back on the victim, and rushed him to nearby Middletown Hospital.

Sources tell YWN that the early-morning sun glare may have been a primary contributor to the accident.

The tzibur is urged to daven for Yosef Ben Rivka. 

