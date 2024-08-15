Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
FLYING HIGH: El Al Signs $2 Billion Deal With Boeing As Its Profits Smash Records


El Al has announced record profits in the second quarter of 2024, despite ongoing regional tensions and the war in Gaza. The company reported earnings of $147.4 million, a staggering increase from the first quarter’s $80.5 million.

El Al’s success can be attributed to its status as one of the few airlines still operating flights to and from Israel, as several international carriers have suspended services due to the conflict. The airline has capitalized on this situation by increasing prices.

However, El Al’s CEO, Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, has declined to comment on the record-breaking profits, refusing an interview request from a local radio program.

In related news, El Al has confirmed a major deal with Boeing to purchase up to 31 Boeing 737 Max planes, worth around $2 billion, as part of a fleet overhaul. The contract will add 20 Boeing 737 Max planes to its fleet, with the option to purchase up to 11 more. This move will enhance the airline’s existing all-Boeing fleet, which currently consists of 44 aircraft.

The new additions will join EL AL’s short- and medium-haul fleet, which already includes 24 Boeing 737-800 and -900 aircraft. The airline’s long-haul routes are operated by larger Boeing 777 and 787 Dreamliners, totaling 20 planes.

Deliveries are expected from 2027.

